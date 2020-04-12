GREAT DAY SA: Stockhowe & Associates explains Medicare options during open enrollment

If you're planning to enroll in a new Medicare program before open enrollment comes to an end, Stockhowe & Associates share how they have more to offer than the Original Medicare plan. Through their Medicare Advantage plans, people who choose to enroll can have access to all of their healthcare needs in one place and under one plan.
Medicare Advantage plans are typically offered by private insurance companies like Stockhowe & Associates, because of private ownership, they're able to offer their clients $0 premiums while also creating a customized plan to fit specific healthcare needs.
To learn more about the benefits you could qualify for, visit stockhoweinsurance.com, or call 210-725-8882.