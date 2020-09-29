GREAT DAY SA: See 20/20 With Manrique Custom Vision

Sponsored by: Manrique Custom Vision

If you've cut back on your summer travel plans, you may have time (and a little extra money) to invest in the LASIK surgery you've been dreaming about.

With new social distancing and sanitation guidelines in place, Manrique Custom Vision is open and operating while still making sure clients and staff members are safe and comfortable. The LASIK surgery only takes a few moments and some clients are able to see a significant difference in their vision immediately after treatment.

Manrique Custom Vision is also offering payment plans at 36 months interest-free along with other discount options as well.

To see which plan would be best for your budget, visit SA.Manriqueeye.com or call 210-354-2020.