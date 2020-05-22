GREAT DAY SA: Sanitizer2You

Sponsored by: Alamo Biscuit Company

John Vale is the owner of Alamo Biscuit Company but began a new venture with the hopes of better-helping people in the community.

When the pandemic started he had trouble finding sanitizer to keep his workers safe due to the high demand, as a result he partnered with a factory and created his own supply.

Today from 9 am-6 pm, Vale is giving away 1,000 bottles to people in need at his restaurant location on Huebner. People can drive through and get a free Alamo Biscuit custard along with their bottle.