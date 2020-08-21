GREAT DAY SA: Samsung Launches Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Sponsored by: Samsung

During the pandemic, communication is becoming more important than ever before. With many of us working from home, chatting through virtual meetings, and catching up with loved ones through video calling, it's important to have the latest technology that can make staying connected as stress-free as possible.

Samsung experts say that data usage in the home has increased by nearly 50% since April. So now is the perfect time for them to announce their newest addition to their line! The company is introducing the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra device as the newest addition to their lineup.

By using the stylus pen, you can jot down notes, highlight information, and work from home with ease. Transferring documents and information to your other Microsoft devices has never been easier and the 5G technology used to power the devices is just as impressive.

For gamers, XBox Fun Pass can be accessed through the phone and a controller can be attached directly to the device with the help of an adapter. If that's not impressive enough, the phone can easily connect to your pc device while you answer text messages or send emails. No interruptions.

No matter where you are, productivity and fun can be in the palm of your hand.