GREAT DAY SA: SACADA Shares Importance of Substance Abuse Education

SACADA has been around for 63 years and they work with children, schools, and programs to educate kids about how to avoid situations where they may be vulnerable to alcohol or substance abuse.

Abigail Moore says, it's important for parents to talk to their children as soon as possible about drug and alcohol abuse at a young age. Research shows when children are educated early on, they're 4x less likely to get caught up in situations where they're at risk. Parent involvement, education, and communication are all factors that protect young children from making choices that could impact their safety and health long term.