GREAT DAY SA: SABOR Talks About the San Antonio Housing Market During the Pandemic

Many realtors were nervous about how the pandemic would impact the housing market in San Antonio, but Kim Bragman, SABOR's 2020 Chairman of the Board says the market is strong. Recently the board received their August numbers and they ended up seeing a 7% increase in sales compared last year.

In many cases, interest rates on homes in San Antonio are below 3% right now which is a record low for the area. This gives people the ability to buy a bigger home than they may have initially thought possible for their budget.

For every $100,000 of a loan, when the interest rate drops just 1 point, you save $10,000 dollars.

Aside from implementing the latest technology to assist buyers and sellers of SABOR, the board also has a heart for military families. Whether you're a service member who is planning to retire or call San Antonio home for a short time SABOR has resources you.