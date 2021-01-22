x
GREAT DAY SA: SABOR helps you take advantage of the booming housing market

Sponsored by: San Antonio Board of Realtors

SABOR wants to make the process of buying a home as stress-free as possible for you. Whether you need appraisers, contractors, or even the assistance of a realtor, SABOR has resources for you. 

Right now, even during a pandemic, the housing market is strong and SABOR saw a significant increase in home buying during 2020. In the new year, as long as mortgage rates and interest rates remain slow, home buying will continue to be affordable.

To get in touch with a realtor today visit SABOR.com or call 210-593-1200