GREAT DAY SA: SABOR helps you take advantage of the booming housing market

Sponsored by: San Antonio Board of Realtors

SABOR wants to make the process of buying a home as stress-free as possible for you. Whether you need appraisers, contractors, or even the assistance of a realtor, SABOR has resources for you.

Right now, even during a pandemic, the housing market is strong and SABOR saw a significant increase in home buying during 2020. In the new year, as long as mortgage rates and interest rates remain slow, home buying will continue to be affordable.