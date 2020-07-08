GREAT DAY SA: SABOR Explains Booming Housing Market

Sponsored by: SABOR

During the beginning of the pandemic, many real estate experts thought the housing market would be negatively affected by the virus. However, many were surprised that buying and selling didn't only survive, it began thriving.

SABOR has been able to maintain virtual tours, zoom meetings, and their service to clients who may be interested in moving into or selling a home. Aside from being able to find the perfect match for interested buyers, realtors have also been helping clients re-imagine their living space.