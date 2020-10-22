GREAT DAY SA: S.A. Metro Health Helps Children Suffering From Asthma

Sponsored by: S.A. Metro Health

If your child suffers from asthma San Antonio Metro Health has a program that can help. SA Kids B.R.E.A.T.H helps bring education and immediate resources to families who may not know how to best take care of their loved ones who are living with asthma.

Treatment during allergy season or any other time of year requires more than an inhaler prescription and S.A. Metro is making it easier for you to be better educated. Their program offers 5-6 visits over a 6 month period that varies between home, school, and healthcare provider.