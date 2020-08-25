GREAT DAY SA: S.A. Counseling & Behavioral Center Talks Toxic Relationships

Sponsored by: S.A. Counseling & Behavioral Center

Dr. Martha Alaniz-Livingston says, having disagreements or conflicts in a relationship is healthy if those conversations are handled correctly. When disagreements are used to tear someone down or cause emotional/physical harm, they can lead to creating consistently toxic relationships.

The difference in a toxic versus non-toxic relationship is found in how couples communicate.

Citicism, contempt, defensive attitude, and "stonewalling" are all characteristics that can ruin communication and cause relationships to become unhealthy. On the flip side, positive communication can build up strong relationships.

Dr. Livingston says, treating each other with respect can start with coming up with five positive things for every, one, criticism.

For more tips and resources on how you can improve your relationship or seek counseling help to mend a failing relationship