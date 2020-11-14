x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

San Antonio's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | San Antonio, Texas | KENS5.com

Great Day SA

GREAT DAY SA: Plexaderm Reserves Signs of Aging

Sponsored by: Plexaderm

A lot of things are getting canceled in 2020 but now, so can our wrinkles.  

In just 10 minutes you can watch signs of aging disappear without a trace! Plexaderm's all-natural serum has the power to improve dark circles, under-eye puffiness, and frown lines to revitalize your youth! 

In honor of the Thanksgiving holiday, the team is offering a special deal for Great Day SA viewers! You'll only pay $14.95 for a trial pack, FREE shipping included. 

Don't believe the hype? Try it for yourself!

Visit Plexadermtrial.com to order your trial pack today.