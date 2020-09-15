GREAT DAY SA: Peripheral Vascular Associates Talk Vein Health

Sponsored by: Peripheral Vascular Associates

If you smoke, have diabetes, have high blood pressure, or have a history of P.A.D. in your family, it could be worth a trip to the doctor if you've begun experiencing pain that has continuously been misdiagnosed.

PVA uses the latest and least invasive technology to aid in diagnosis and treatment at their San Antonio facility. By using an ultrasound machine, patients are usually able to get a better understanding of their overall vein health or risk for disease on the same day of their appointment.

PVA is also offering telemedicine services for those who may be uncomfortable with in-office visits.