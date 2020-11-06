GREAT DAY SA: Pediatric Office Shares More About New Illness in Children, Linked to Covid-19

Research shows that healthy children are at lower risk of getting sick from Covid-19, but an April study found more children are getting sick with MIS-C (associated with Covid-19). Symptoms appear 4-6 weeks after the infection.

