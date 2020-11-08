GREAT DAY SA: NRP Group Brings The Stella to San Antonio

From affordable housing to luxury housing, The NRP Group has created communities across Texas for years now. With most of their developments located in the North and West side of San Antonio, they've created a brand new community on the further East side of town.

The Stella has accommodations that can serve families who are looking for affordable housing. Although the development has luxury amenities and is located near parks, markets, and more, there's also a focus on activities and facilities for children as well. The NRP Group has built a community that will give children living there, the opportunity to build friendships and enjoy kid friendly facilities while doing it! Residents will have access to playground areas, a swimming pool, a business center, and so much more.