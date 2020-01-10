GREAT DAY SA: Noticing Signs of ADHD with SA Counseling & Behavioral Center

With many kids still attending school virtually, parents are starting to notice habits or patterns that they never noticed before. Dr. Martha Livingston with the SA Counseling & Behavioral Center says parents should be paying attention to their children's daily school routines. Lack of focus, frustration, and lack of motivation, are all experiences that can be associated with transitioning to an online schooling format but in some cases, students could actually be struggling with ADHD.
The SA Counseling & Behavioral Center provides services to properly diagnose and treat children and adults with the level of care they need, individually.
To learn more about how you can spot common signs of ADHD or to schedule an appointment, visit sacouncelingcenter.com, or call 210-614-4990.