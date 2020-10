Sponsored by: Methodist Heathcare

Dr. Preston Foster says he's noticing an increase in Hepatitis B and C viral infections. He goes on to say, South Texas is the hottest spot for those specific viral infections in the US.

Over the last few years, treatment for viral infections has improved and Methodist Hospital | Specialty and Transplant Liver Transplant Clinic has had the highest survival rate in patients in the US over the last three years.