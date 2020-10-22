GREAT DAY SA: Methodist Hospital Burn and Reconstructive Center Sees Rise in Burn Cases

Children are at risk of experiencing more burn injuries simply from being at home more. Whether the burns are cooking related or not, many items around the house that we don't think could cause us harm, can actually cause second-degree burns or worse.
Knowing when to get treatment for a specific burn injury is the most crucial aspect in finding the right treatment option, especially when children are involved.
To get in touch with the Methodist Hospital Burn and Reconstructive Center, call them at 210-575-BURN (2876) or visit sahealth.com for appointment options.