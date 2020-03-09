GREAT DAY SA: Methodist HealthCare Ministries Explains Benefit of 2020 Census

Sponsored by: Methodist Healthcare Ministries S. TX

Methodist Healthcare Ministries has been in San Antonio for 25 years and it's the 50% owner of Methodist Healthcare System. Their job is to take proceeds from Methodist Healthcare System and invest back into the 74 counties in South Texas. President and CEO, Jaime Wesolowski, says money is distributed to promote the health and wellbeing of people living in South Texas by creating and maintaining thriving communities.

Even though the 2020 Census may seem like another task that you don't have time to complete, filling your Census out is vital in deciding where much-needed funding is sent to in our Texas community. By completing household and income information, the Federal Government is able to decide which areas could benefit from more support.

Billions of dollars are at stake for the state of Texas, as well as vital programs like SNAP, Medicaid, CARES Act, and more. Don't miss out on improving our community by taking just 10 minutes of your time to complete the 2020 Census.