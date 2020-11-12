GREAT DAY SA: Methodist Healthcare expands its emergency services

In order to better serve San Antonians and their emergency care needs, Methodist Healthcare is expanding its emergency services by opening five brand new stand-alone ER facilities.
By launching each facility in different areas of San Antonio, Methodist Healthcare hopes to serve patients that may have trouble getting emergency care at main campus locations. Methodist ER facilities offer 24/7 help along with specialized emergency services that in most cases can't be done at a standard urgent care facility.
For more information about grand opening dates or specific locations visit sahealth.com or call 210-575-4000