GREAT DAY SA: MBS Fitness Summer Challenge

Sponsored by: MBS Fitness

MBS Fitness has a new Summer challenge for those brave enough to take it on!

During the beginning of the pandemic, fitness locations had to shut down. That means, many people who used fitness as a stress reliever, found themselves building up even more stress while isolating at home.

To give you the best of both worlds, MBS has created a 6-week at-home virtual workout challenge. Each week, participants will have 7 workouts that will be centered on yoga, meditation, strength, core, and more! The program even includes healthy recipes so you can be just as dedicated to your meal plan as you are to your workout.