GREAT DAY SA: Male Medical Group Explains Benefits of Testosterone Therapy

Sponsored by: Male Medical Group

Patient Counselor, Marco Zambrano, breaks down the science behind testosterone therapy for men who want to get back to feeling like their old selves.

Men naturally experience a change in mood, physical strength, and sex drive as they get older due to lower levels of testosterone, however, many men don't realize that they can get back to being and feeling their best by simply investing in and understanding what their personal needs are.

The first 10 callers to call or text, get a FREE consultation that includes testing of testosterone levels at just $39. Plus, they'll also receive a $100 gift card to go toward services.