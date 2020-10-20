GREAT DAY SA: Male Medical Group Explains Benefits of Testosterone Therapy

Patient Counselor, Marco Zambrano, breaks down the science behind testosterone therapy for men who may be interested in getting their testosterone levels checked.
Men naturally experience a change in mood, physical strength, and sex drive as they get older due to lower levels of testosterone, however, many men don't realize that they can get back to being and feeling their best by simply investing in and understanding what their personal needs are.
Special Offer: The first 10 callers get a FREE consultation that includes testing of testosterone levels at just $39. Plus, you'll also receive a $100 gift card for services.
Male Medical Group
210.361.3306
malemedicalgroup.com