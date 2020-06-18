GREAT DAY SA: La Panaderia Takes Bakery Online

At the beginning of the pandemic, La Panaderia temporarily shut down and eventually shifted their business model to include online orders. Although it was a challenge at first, they've now included even more menu items from their bakery to be available for curbside pickup.
Now, both locations are open and operating with the new health and sanitation guidelines in place. If you aren't ready to eat inside, even while social distancing, you can still order some of La Panaderia's restaurant favorites. Visit Lapanaderia.com to place your order today!