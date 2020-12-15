GREAT DAY SA: Kalahari Resorts & Conventions offers multi-night specials

Don't let the seasonal blues get you down, because Round Rock, Texas is about to be your new favorite place to staycation! Kalahari Resorts & Conventions recently opened their 1.5 million sqft. facility that features everything from an indoor water park, to bar lounges for adults. During the pandemic, many families have decided to stay safe by canceling their flights out of town. With the newest Kalahari Resort location just 20 miles outside of Austin, you only need to pack up your car and take a mini road trip to get there.