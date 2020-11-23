GREAT DAY SA: JW Marriott launches it Hill Country wonderland

If you've ever stayed at the JW Marriott in the Hill Country during the holiday season, you know of the many exciting activities they have for families of all sizes. This year, though things may be a bit different, you don't have to miss out on all the holiday fun the resort has to offer.
Whether you want to participate in the "Elf on the Shelf Scavenger Hunt" or the "Polar Plunge" you can be confident that the resort is following Covid-19 safety protocol and is making your health their top priority.
To book your stay check out, marriott.com/hotels or call 210-276-2500