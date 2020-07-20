GREAT DAY SA: InMotion Prosthetics and Orthotics Brings Motion Back to Life

InMotion is a local prosthetic company that services San Antonio and surrounding areas. During the pandemic, the company has committed to accommodating their clients with the highest level of care. Clients can opt to have appointments at home, an office space, or wherever they feel the most comfortable at no extra cost.
With 3-D printing technology, InMotion is able to do fabrications in house, so the turn around time to create an actual prosthesis takes less time. Along with flexible and time-saving technology, InMotion also accepts most insurance plans!
For more information and to schedule your consultation today, visit Inmotionpo.com