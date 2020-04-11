GREAT DAY SA: Home Sweet San Antonio Brokerage Connects With Clients

Melina Montelongo is known for flipping houses but she's grown her brokerage group in San Antonio to serve her community in an impactful way during the pandemic.

The group, powered by successful moms, began to expand at the beginning of the Covid-19, not just to benefit from the successful buyer's market, but also to invest in members of the community who need extra help during this time. Home Sweet San Antonio has created a "Mommy and Me" event that takes place on the first Friday of every month and it gives local mothers a chance to connect with one another through different social events.