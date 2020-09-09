GREAT DAY SA: Gonzaba Medical Group Supports Senior Health Month

Gonzaba Medical Group has been serving senior citizens in the San Antonio community for 60 years now and they're continuing their mission even through the pandemic.
This month is Senior Health Month and as many of us know, senior citizens are more at risk for getting sick or contracting the Coronavirus. The medical group is reminding elderly patients to stay in touch with their primary care physicians whether they're getting care in person or not.
Regular check-ups are essential in making sure that each patient's medical history is as current as possible so they can get the help or treatment they need before an illness or something that could have been prevented, escalates. For more information visit Gonzaba.com or call 210-960-8972.