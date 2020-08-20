GREAT DAY SA: Garcia's Family Wellness Clinic

Sponsored by: Garcia's Family Wellness Clinic

Garcia's Family Wellness Clinic is a comprehensive mental and behavioral health clinic that offers a variety of personalized services. Diagnosis and treatment options are determined by examining the needs of each individual patient before a prescription or service is provided.

During a time where parents are turning into at-home teachers, cases of anxiety and depression have increased but so have unseen issues within their children. Children who may be suffering from ADHD could find it more difficult to focus on their tasks at home, but typically their teachers are the ones who notice the characteristics consistently.

Garcia's Family Wellness Center is the only FDA approved facility in Bexar County that uses E.E.G software to help diagnose individuals with ADHD.

After the diagnosis, specialists will recommend the best long term counseling options for your child instead of only using a prescription as a bandaid on your child's symptoms.