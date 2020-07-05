GREAT DAY SA: Fostering Capability in Disability

Southwind Fields is a 501c3 organization that specializes in helping disabled adults over the age of 18, become independent.
CEO Leslie Bellieu, says many of her clients (or locals) are able to live and function on their own with a little bit of help. During a time where video chats are replacing in-person conversations, she says it's difficult to create the same connection that many of the Locals are accustomed to.
With many adults in the program transitioning into living independently, the organization is in need of more technology and funding so they can better serve their clients. Visit www.southwindfields.com to see how you can help.