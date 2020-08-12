GREAT DAY SA: CPS Energy explains their clean energy strategy

As San Antonio continues to grow, CPS is making sure their local energy resources are sustainable and affordable, while also being reliable. The Flex Power bundle could be the perfect option for you to look into. Alongside their energy offerings, CPS is also aware that the pandemic may have impacted their customer's ability to pay their bills. If you are struggling right now and need to make a payment arrangement, you can apply for assistance today before federal aid funds expire at the end of the year.