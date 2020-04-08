GREAT DAY SA: CPS Energy Adapts to Covid-19

CPS understands that they're an essential service, rain or shine. They also understand that affordable, safe energy is important more than ever before. As many people are struggling through job loss or furlough, the energy group is doing their part to make sure the last thing clients are worried about, is their energy bill.

This Summer has been hot, so CPS is asking people to partner with them in conserving energy and being conscious of energy usage. They have energy efficient plans that could ultimately help your budget as well! When we conserve not only does it help us keep our bills down, it also helps CPS keep their power grid stable. Between 3p-7p we can conserve energy and be better aware of our usage one step at a time.