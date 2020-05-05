GREAT DAY SA: Champions for Change

Sponsored by: Methodist Healthcare

Do you know a, "Champion for Change"?

The Kens crew is supporting the Rowan Windham Memorial Cereal Drive – Champions for Change Nominations campaign. Methodist Children's Hospital wants YOU to shout out your champion of choice.

They're looking for outstanding students to recognize in 2020.

A little boy who touched many lives in his short life is being honored, along with a community outreach program he helped start. Born with a rare disorder, Rowan endured dozens of surgeries, constant battles with infections and more than 1,000 days in hospitals. It all started when Rowan was in the hospital and asked people to bring him cereal instead of presents. Due to his dietary restrictions, Rowan never ate a bowl of cereal but ended up with 4,000 cereal boxes and donated them to the hungry kids in San Antonio.

At the age of 10, Rowan died but his legacy remains as Methodist Children’s Hospital continues to honor him through the Champions for Change program and collecting donations for the San Antonio Food Bank.