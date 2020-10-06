GREAT DAY SA: CASA-SATX Searches for Champions of Hope

Sponsored by: Child Advocates S.A.

CASA is the only nonprofit in Bexar County that serves child abuse cases and welfare cases that are processed through the Children's Court.

Community volunteers work closely with foster youth to make sure they're safe and their needs are met. In San Antonio, child abuse and neglect cases are continuing to rise with each passing year and the organization is in need of volunteers especially during Covid-19.

CASA has launched the Champions of Hope Society Campaign in hopes of assisting youths who have been negatively impacted during the pandemic. The goal is to rally together community members to help children, during a time the city is experiencing a higher risk of an increase in child abuse cases.