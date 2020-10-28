GREAT DAY SA: CASA Gallery of Hope Ungala '20

CASA has canceled its Gallery of Hope event due to COVID-19 but the need for more CASA volunteers is more urgent than ever.

For seven years, the photographic exhibit has captured the relationships between Volunteer Advocates and children in foster care, in hopes of inspiring more people to get involved. Since the Spring of 2020, there has been severe under-reporting in the number of child abuse cases happening in San Antonio. Teachers and other key figures who could typically see and report signs of abuse, don't have the same ability in new virtual settings.