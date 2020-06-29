GREAT DAY SA: The Brain Coach

We often associate fitness and wellness with going to the nearest gym, yoga, or Pilates studio, but Doctor Sunita Punjabi says brain fitness is just as important as working out our bodies.
Through computer technology and expert coaching, she's helping San Antonio clients rewire their brains in order to cope with stress, brain degeneration associated with age, and everyday wellbeing.
Mobile technology is available for clients to complete workshops and training sessions from the comfort of their own homes during the pandemic. Visit braincoachllc.com to learn more about what it takes to work toward having a healthy brain or call Dr. Punjabi at 210-884-1200 to schedule a consultation.