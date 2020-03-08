GREAT DAY SA: Blue Cross Blue Shield Virtual Doctor Visit Tips

Sponsored by: Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas

Many patients are taking advantage of telemedicine during the pandemic. Through virtual visits, people can meet with doctors from the comfort of their homes. Right now, San Antonians could be experiencing allergy or flu symptoms and they may not need to visit a primary care physician.

Blue Cross Blue Shield wants to offer you tips for your next virtual visit!

1. Quiet location: Choose a spot in your home where you can communicate clearly during your virtual appointment.

2. Make the most of your time: Have a list of prepared questions for your doctor. This will help you stay focused on why you scheduled an appointment to begin with.

3. Write a List: List out medications you're already taking, Refills you may need, or any preexisting conditions. This will help doctors understand your medical history so they can help give you the help you need.

4. Follow Up Plans: Ask about what to do next after your appoint, whether your need to schedule a follow up or pick up a prescription.