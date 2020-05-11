GREAT DAY SA: Blue Cross Blue Shield Brings CareVan to Kids in Need

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there has been a significant drop in childhood immunizations. According to Dr. Paul Hain, the reason behind the drop isn't only due to doubt in the effectiveness of vaccines, it's also impacted by the availability of vaccines within certain areas.
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas has partnered with the Caring Foundation of Texas to make sure that underserved areas have access to vaccines so children can be better protected against viruses.
For more information on specific areas in Texas that are being served, visit carevan.org