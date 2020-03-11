GREAT DAY SA: Bexar County Strong Shares Financial Assistance Initiative

Sponsored by: Bexar County Strong

Toward the beginning of the pandemic, Bexar County received millions of dollars through the CARES Act. Those dollars are meant specifically for Covid-19 relief efforts here in San Antonio.

The Bexar County Strong program was implemented to help small businesses, children, parents, and individuals who are struggling to stay afloat during the pandemic.

Whether you're trying to transition back into the workforce or you're needing rental assistance help, the program can connect you with the resources you need, right from your computer.

You have until November 7th to apply for assistance for benefits that can help you gain more stability before the new year begins.