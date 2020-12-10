GREAT DAY SA: Bexar County Strong Coronavirus Relief Program

Sponsored by: Bexar County Strong

Toward the beginning of the pandemic, Bexar County received millions of dollars through the CARES Act. Those dollars are meant specifically for Covid-19 relief efforts here in San Antonio.

The county has used about half of the 80 million dollar allocation to invest in the Bexar County Strong program in an effort to help small businesses, children, parents, and individuals who are struggling to stay afloat during the pandemic.

Whether you're trying to transition back into the workforce or you're needing rental assistance help, the new program can connect you with the resources you need, right from your computer.