GREAT DAY SA: At Home shares their chic and affordable holiday decor items this season

Sponsored by: At Home

If you've ever been inside an At Home store location during the holidays, you know they're crazy about Christmas. With hundreds of varieties of Christmas home decoration staples, it's impossible not to find everything you need all in one place.

There are 14 full Christmas themes to choose from. Whether you want to put a twist on classic Christmas colors or you want to take your frosty, icy, theme to the next level; At Home has plenty of options to choose from.