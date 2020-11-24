GREAT DAY SA: Amerigroup answers your open enrollment questions

Sponsored by: Amerigroup

Open enrollment for Medicare will continue through December 15th for the state of Texas but many people aren't aware of the extra benefits they could be receiving outside of an Original Medicare (Part A and Part B) plan.

Medicare Advantage plans (Medicare Part C) include other forms of health coverage through private providers like Amerigroup. Coverage plans can include dental, vision, hearing, and preventative services that aren't covered in an Original Medicare plan.

Amerigroup is one of the first providers to offer health and wellness coverage in their plan as well.

For more information on how you could benefit from a Medicare plan that has more to offer, visit amerigroup.com/medicare, or call 888-520-0867.