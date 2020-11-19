GREAT DAY SA: Ambhar Tequila Shares Festive Drink Ideas

The holidays are here and what better way to celebrate the holiday season with loved ones than, dusting off your top-shelf liquor and using it as the base for your favorite holiday-inspired drinks?

Ambhar Tequila is a Texas owned brand that was established in Austin nearly 8 years ago. Aside from boasting a unique flavor, Ambhar Tequila is produced and manufactured with the environment in mind. The quality of the spirit is found in the art of tradition and agriculture, and the design of the bottle stands out as much as the taste, making it easy to spot in local stores like Alamo City Liquor.