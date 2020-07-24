GREAT DAY SA: Ambhar Tequila Helps SA Celebrate National Tequila Day

Happy National Tequila Day! Ambhar Tequila is helping us celebrate with their smooth selection of spirits.
Ambhar is a Texas owned brand that was established in Austin nearly 8 years ago. Aside from boasting a unique flavor, Ambhar Tequila is produced and manufactured with the environment in mind. The quality of the spirit is found in the art of tradition and agriculture, and the design of the bottle stands out as much as the taste, making it easy to spot in local stores like Alamo City Liquor.
Experience your #Ambharmoment during National Tequila Day by visiting Ambhar.com and finding a store that sells Ambhar Tequila near you!