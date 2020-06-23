GREAT DAY SA: AFFCU Summer Meals Campaign

Many children who were forced to end school early this year are experiencing hunger at home. Without access to school lunches, many children in San Antonio will suffer through hunger all summer long.
To fight hunger this summer, KENS 5 along with multiple sponsors, have partnered together with the goal to fill up the Food Bank warehouse in San Antonio, and feed as many hungry children as possible.
Last year more than 12 million meals were raised for San Antonio children facing hunger. Every $1 donated this year, helps serve 7 meals. Please consider making a donation by visiting the Kens5 website