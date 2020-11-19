GREAT DAY SA: AFFCU Continues to Support the Turkey Trot in 2020

Sponsored by: AFFCU

AFFCU has been a long-time sponsor of the annual Turkey Trot but this year things are going to be a bit different.

AFFCU alongside the San Antonio Food Bank is encouraging you to participate in the 5k run, virtually on November 26th. Whether you walk or run, you can still take part in the annual tradition that's responsible for helping to feed so many in San Antonio.

Many families are experiencing hunger for the very first time, while others are continuing to suffer through their year-round food insecurity.