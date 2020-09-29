GREAT DAY SA: ABOTA Brings Teacher's Law School Program to San Antonio

The American Board of Trial Advocates is made up of experienced trial lawyers from all over the nation. The invitation-only organization is dedicated to the preservation of the jury trial system under the 7th Amendment.

The Teacher's Law School is a program they have, that caters to educating teachers and giving them access to information they can, in turn, share with their students. Although there are Teacher's Law School programs in different parts of the U.S. the group is launching the first program of its' kind in San Antonio and Corpus Christi.