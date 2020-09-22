GREAT DAY SA: AARP Helps Mail-In Voters Ahead of 2020 Elections

To request a mail-in ballot for the 2020 Election this year, Texans have to fit into one of three categories.
1. 65 or older
2. Disabled
3. Out of the country during the election.
You must make sure the mail-in ballot is completed and turned into the Bexar county elections offices before October 23rd. Before you do all of this, you must apply and see if you qualify to vote by mail. Now is the time to request a mail-in ballot be cause it could take a few weeks before it gets to you.
This year AARP is working to protect older voters who are 50+ years of age by encouraging them to vote. To see online resources and information about how older voters will be impacted by the 2020 elections visit AARP.org/txvotes