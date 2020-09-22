GREAT DAY SA: AARP Encourages Seniors to Vote in 2020

Sponsored by: AARP

AARP is empowering people who are 50 and older to choose how they want to live as they age. A part of that mission, is encouraging older individuals to vote, and reminding them how influential their voice is when it comes to the democratic process.

Before you can make your voice heard, you have to be registered. AARP is reminding you to check to see if you're registered to vote by going to votetexas.gov.

Registration Deadline: October 5th

Early Voting: October 13th-30th

Election Day: November 3rd

If you're voting by mail, you must make sure the mail-in ballot is completed and turned into the Bexar county elections offices before October 23rd. Before you do all of this, you must apply and see if you qualify to vote by mail. Now is the time to request a mail-in ballot because it could take a few weeks before it gets to you.