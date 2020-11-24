GREAT DAY SA: 1-800-GOT-JUNK helps you get rid of yours

Sponsored by: 1-800-GOT-JUNK

Do you have junk that has been accumulating over the years? Or, maybe you've had a pile of bulky items in your garage longer than you'd like to admit. 1-800-GOT-JUNK wants to get rid of your unwanted items, and some.

When you reach out to their contactless service, representatives are able to evaluate the items you want to get rid of. After evaluating, they're then able to provide you with a quote before they permanently remove the items from your property. If they decide against repurposing any items, they donate the "junk" they don't use to local charities and people in need.